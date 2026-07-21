Decatur City Council votes on resident-only parking

The Brief Decatur leaders voted to maintain Decatur resident-only parking rules across 37 city streets despite having no system to enforce them. City staff recommended repealing the parking ordinance, but commissioners rejected the proposal to respect neighborhood wishes. Officials will devise proposals for new regulations.



Decatur city commissioners voted Monday to keep resident-only parking regulations on 37 streets, despite lacking an enforcement system to identify authorized vehicles.

Decatur parking ordinance decision

What we know:

Commissioners rejected recommendations from city staff to repeal the resident-only parking regulations across designated neighborhoods. The city currently has 37 streets designated for resident-only parking, but leaders have no mechanism to determine who lives in the area.

Neighborhood parking struggles

What they're saying:

Homeowner Becky Carter said customers from nearby businesses frequently park on her street, leaving residents with nowhere to park. "We like the businesses, and we like them there," Carter said. "But we need places to park as well."

Mayor Tony Powers said the city wanted to keep the existing rules while seeking a quick solution. "We decided it was in our best interest to at least keep the status quo for today," Powers said.

Decatur parking permit history

The backstory:

The decision follows a previous proposal that commissioners opposed.

That measure would have made residents buy permit stickers to park on their own streets. Without permits or another tracking system, city officials currently cannot effectively enforce the parking restrictions.

Long-term enforcement plans

What's next:

City leaders plan to draft new proposals and hire a consultant to determine the best path forward for neighborhood parking. Powers hopes for a swift resolution, but he said creating a functional plan could take up to a few years.