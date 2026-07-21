Roommate argument escalates into shooting at Coweta County home

The Brief A 25-year-old man faces charges after a Coweta County roommate shooting on East Gordon led to an overnight search. Authorities tracked the suspect over 100 miles south into Cook County using Flock cameras and technology. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and was taken to a local hospital.



A dispute between roommates escalated into gunfire Tuesday morning at a home on East Gordon in Coweta County, leaving one person in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm.

What we know:

Investigators said 25-year-old Traron Cannon got into an argument with his roommate the previous evening.

On Tuesday morning, Cannon opened fire from outside his roommate's bedroom, firing multiple shots from outside the house and striking the victim in the arm several times before the roommate was taken to the hospital, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name or current medical condition of the injured roommate.

Deputies have also not confirmed what specific argument sparked the shooting or whether additional charges will be filed.

The backstory:

Witnesses at the scene identified Cannon as a possible suspect, prompting a multi-agency search to locate him.

Law enforcement officers captured Cannon more than 100 miles away in Cook County after tracking him with Flock cameras and other technology.

What's next:

Cannon faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a crime, according to law enforcement officials.

He is currently held in the Cook County jail and is expected to be returned to Coweta County soon to face those charges.