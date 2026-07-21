Argument between new roommates turns fatal inside Paulding Countyh

The Brief Deputies arrested a new roommate following a fatal Paulding County stabbing in the Windmill Creek neighborhood Sunday evening. A woman called 911 after finding the homeowner stabbed multiple times downstairs following a verbal dispute. Authorities held back the identity of the man who was killed while working to notify his next of kin.



A man who was in the process of moving into a Paulding County home now faces murder charges after a homeowner was stabbed to death inside his house Sunday evening.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home in the Windmill Creek neighborhood late Sunday evening after receiving emergency calls. Upon arrival, first responders found a man covered in blood on the back porch.

Inside the home, officers discovered the homeowner suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics rushed the injured man to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators identified the suspect as Jacob Brady, who was moving into the home that day with his wife. They were going to be roommates of the man who lived there, the same man who was killed. Officials said a verbal argument broke out between the two men that turned violent.

Brady's wife found the homeowner inside the house with stab wounds. She called 911 and remained with the victim until emergency crews arrived.

Authorities arrested Brady and charged him with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies arrested suspect Jacob Brady on murder charges after a Paulding County homeowner was fatally stabbed following a violent roommate argument inside this residence in the Windmill Creek neighborhood near Atlanta on July 19, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta Expand

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet publicly released the name of the homeowner.

Deputies said they are withholding his identity until they confirm his family has been properly notified.

What they're saying:

Neighbors expressed shock as law enforcement officers and emergency personnel descended on the quiet street.

"Here comes a whole bunch of police cars with guns drawn," neighbor Darrell Westveer said. "So many police over here, fire department, ambulance and all that."

Westveer added that the violent incident occurring right next door caught everyone off guard. "It's too close to home, you never expect that," he said.