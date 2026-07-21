Mountain View Road murder: FBI joins search for 'armed and dangerous' man

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The Brief Federal investigators have joined the Hall County Sheriff's Office in the search for murder suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond. Authorities say Thurmond chased his former girlfriend into an Oakwood store on Thursday night and shot her to death. Thurmond is described as 5-foot-9, 212 pounds, with a prosthetic lower left leg, a slight limp and a neck tattoo.



The manhunt for 45-year-old Antwane Sintell Thurmond has widened again with federal investigators joining in the search for the man accused of ambushing and murdering his former girlfriend at an Oakwood convenience store.

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office would not specify in what capacity the Federal Bureau of Investigation was active in the search for Thurmond but that they were actively aiding deputies.

There were no other new updates to the search as of Tuesday evening.

Surveillance footage from the Subhanallah Food Mart on Mountain View Road captured suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond inside the business during the armed ambush that left a Gainesville hair salon owner dead on July 16, 2026 (Hall County Sheriff's Offi Expand

What we don't know:

Thurmond is accused of killing 44-year-old Tia Vidon Keith on Thursday night at the Subhanallah Food Mart on Mountain View Road.

Store owner Farooq Khan told FOX 5's Denise Dillon on Friday that his business surveillance footage captured the armed man chasing the running victim into the store while firing shots. A store employee took cover behind the counter and called 911, but Keith died from her injuries at the scene.

Authorities released photos of wanted murder suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond's distinctive tattoos, including a highly visible neck piece reading "ROMANS 12:19," to help the public identify him as he evades capture following a fatal Oakwood shooting Expand

Thurmond is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 212 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The 45-year-old suspect has a prosthetic lower left leg and walks with a notable slight limp.

He has multiple tattoos, including a highly visible neck tattoo that reads "ROMANS 12:19."

What we don't know:

The specific capacity in which the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting local deputies remains unknown.

Investigators highlighted surveillance images showing suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond's prosthetic lower left leg, noting that he walks with a distinct slight limp, as the regional manhunt continues following a fatal Mountain View Road shooting on J Expand

Officials do not know what type of vehicle Thurmond may currently be driving as he attempts to escape law enforcement. Investigators have not yet detailed what specific evidence was uncovered during the metro Atlanta residential search warrant execution.

What you can do:

Thurmond is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots him should not approach him but should call 911 immediately.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office warns the public that Mountain View Road murder suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond is armed and dangerous, advising anyone who recognizes his distinct physical descriptions or prosthetic leg to call 911 immediately foll Expand

Members of the public with any information about his location can call 770-503-3232 or email IntelRequest@hallcounty.org. Authorities noted that all tips can be submitted anonymously.