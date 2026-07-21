Why the reward for a Florida murder suspect just jumped to $16K

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The Brief The reward for information leading to wanted suspect Isabelle Rose Johnson has increased to $16,000 in a multistate manhunt. Johnson is wanted in Florida for the death of Jason Coulthart, whose remains were discovered in a shallow grave on June 25. Five people have been arrested as accessories after the fact while authorities continue searching across Florida, Georgia and Alabama.



The reward to bring in the woman at the center of a multistate manhunt has grown once again.

Isabelle Rose Johnson is wanted in the death of 43-year-old Jason Coulthart in Niceville, Florida.

What we know:

The reward being offered for information has jumped to $16,000 thanks to a pledge by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. The Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers and the Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program have previously posted $11,000.

Isabelle Johnson (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities were searching multiple Georgia and Alabama locations that have ties to 38-year-old Johnson last week. She has outstanding warrants in Coulthart’s death.

The backstory:

Coulthart was reported missing earlier this year. His remains were found in a shallow grave June 25 on a property off Sunset Lane in Freeport.

So far, targeted enforcement efforts have landed five people in handcuffs, all charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony, while Johnson continues to run from the law.

Five suspects have been arrested for accessory and obstruction after allegedly hiding fugitive Isabelle Johnson, who remains wanted by law enforcement in connection with the homicide of Jason Coulthart in Walton County, Florida, on July 19, 2026. (Ph Expand

By the numbers:

Deputies describe Johnson as a white woman standing 5-foot-3 and weighing roughly 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, but investigators believe she recently cut her hair short and dyed it to mask her identity.

Johnson frequently moves around, cycles through aliases like Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, Jessica Elaine Thrash, Jessica Dowdy and "Denise," and plays on people's sympathy by fabricating stories of domestic violence or personal hardship to score rides and cash.

She has distinct tattoos, including a floral design on her left hand near her thumb and forefinger, and another on her right ankle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Isabelle Johnson (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific motive behind the killing.

Investigators have not disclosed where Johnson might be hiding, though she has known ties across Okaloosa and Walton counties, as well as multiple regions in Georgia and lower Alabama.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to not approach her, but to call 911 immediately. Additionally, anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 850-863-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.