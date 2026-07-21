Argument turns to gunfire leaving teen hurt in southwest Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on University Avenue SW that left a 17-year-old girl injured Tuesday afternoon. Officers responding to the scene found the teen alert and conscious before ambulance crews rushed her to a local hospital. Preliminary investigation shows a physical dispute at the property escalated into gunfire, but detectives have made no arrests yet.



A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a physical fight turned violent and led to gunfire in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Capitol View Apartments located on University Avenue SW around 5:42 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl with apparent gunshot wounds. She was alert, conscious, and breathing when ambulance workers took her to a hospital.

Preliminary details indicate that a physical dispute at the location escalated to gunfire.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests connected to the incident.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.