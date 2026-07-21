Atlanta World Cup traffic: GDOT celebrates successful tournament operations

The Brief Georgia transportation officials celebrated successful Atlanta World Cup traffic operations after moving over 1 million soccer fans with minimal highway delays. Synchronized traffic signals and advanced laser sensors kept travel time increases down to 3% across eight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. State teams managed 19 official FanFests and completed 6,000 HERO highway assists during the monthlong international tournament.



State transportation leaders took a victory lap Tuesday after successfully moving more than 1 million sports fans through Atlanta during a month of World Cup matches and downtown fan festivities.

Atlanta World Cup traffic triumph

What we know:

Georgia Department of Transportation board members praised state teams Tuesday for coordinating traffic during eight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The monthlong effort marked the city's largest transportation management operation since the 1996 Olympics.

Traffic volume surged 24% in event areas, yet travel times increased by only 3%. Officials easily beat their original goal of keeping travel delays under 50%.

High-tech pedestrian tracking

By the numbers:

Advanced laser technology tracked more than 37,000 pedestrians per game crossing Northside Drive without collecting photos or identifying individuals. Officials also coordinated traffic for 19 official FanFest watch parties across the area.

Traffic crews controlled signal timing for over 150 team and referee escorts to clear routes without stopping. Meanwhile, 511 website traffic jumped 69% to over 250,000 hits as drivers checked route conditions.

Georgia highway emergency support

Big picture view:

Crews handled more than 13,000 interstate incidents during the tournament month while HERO units completed 6,000 assists to clear lanes. The operation required two years of planning alongside local police, homeland security, and city leaders.

Next tournament operations steps

What we don't know:

Organizers have not released final economic impact calculations for the full month of tournament festivities.