Paulding County Schools police department: Agency forms ahead of new school year

The Brief The new Paulding County Schools police department will launch this school year to oversee safety across all 35 district campuses in Paulding County. Chief Michael Rupert leads 33 Georgia POST-certified officers who are monitoring real-time camera feeds from a central Board of Education command center. Donated squad cars and state grants helped launch the agency while easing the financial burden on local taxpayers.



Paulding County Schools is launching its own police department to safeguard 35 district campuses as students prepare to head back to class. The newly formed force will operate from a centralized command center in Dallas to monitor real-time security feeds across all school property.

Paulding County Campus Security

What's next:

The Paulding County Schools Police Department is opening a brand-new command center at the Board of Education building in Dallas. From this hub, officers can view real-time camera feeds monitoring all 35 district campuses.

Michael Rupert will head the department, leading 33 officers who replace county deputy school resource officers. Many of these officers previously worked within the district as safety and security coordinators and bring extensive law enforcement experience.

All officers on the force hold Georgia POST certification. While the new police force takes over primary duties, local sheriff's deputies will remain available to assist whenever necessary.

School District Safety Capabilities

What they're saying:

District leaders highlighted that advanced camera software helps officers stay proactive rather than reactive during emergencies. Officials noted the technology exponentially expands their monitoring capabilities across every building.

School board members and the superintendent prioritized leveraging state grants and creative funding sources to build the force. They emphasized taking every opportunity to protect students while keeping the financial burden off local taxpayers.

Police Department Operations Growth

What's next:

The department is starting operations with several patrol cars donated by the Cobb County School Department. Both Cobb County and Douglas County school police departments served as mentors to help Paulding County establish its force.

School officials plan to expand the police department gradually as needs grow. They will continue utilizing state school safety funding provided over the past couple of years to support long-term operations.

Paulding School Safety Gaps

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified the total dollar amount collected in state grants or donated equipment. The district has also not announced an exact timeline for future hiring as the agency expands.