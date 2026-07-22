Former Gwinnett County school bus driver sentenced in child molestation case

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The Brief 67-year-old Steven Edward Wilkins, a former Gwinnett County bus driver, was recently convicted and sentenced after he was caught on camera masturbating on a school bus while special needs children were on board in 2023. He was found guilty on six counts of child molestation and four counts of public indecency and sentenced to 20 years with five years to serve in prison, according to the district attorney's office.



A former Gwinnett County school bus driver was convicted and sentenced for child molestation and public indecency, according to the district attorney.

What we know:

The district attorney's office stated 67-year-old Steven Edward Wilkins was caught on camera masturbating on a school bus while special needs elementary school students were on board back in 2023.

During the bench trial, prosecutors showed video footage from four different days between January 31, 2023, and February 9, 2023, showing Wilkins take out his phone and engaging in the sexual activity between two minutes and 20 minutes while waiting in the bus lane at Suwanee Elementary School. Officials said that video footage showed at least one student on the bus during each incident.

On February 9, 2023, a parent walking her child to the bus alerted school officials to Wilkins suspicious behavior.

After Wilkins was charged in the incident, he was fired from the school district.

He was found guilty on six counts of child molestation and four counts of public indecency.

What we don't know:

Officials have not clarified exactly how many individual elementary school students were exposed to his behavior across those four separate days.

While Wilkins was sentenced to 20 years with five to serve in prison, the specific terms of his remaining 15 years on probation have not been released.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said Wilkins behavior is "absolutely reprehensible."

"We are committed to protecting all victims, particularly those who are most vulnerable. This defendant will be monitored closely for the next 20 years and held accountable for the rest of his life," she said.

What's next:

Wilkins was sentenced to 20 years with 5 years to serve in prison. He is also required to register as a child sex offender for life and cannot have contact with minors.