4 injured in shooting in Bankhead neighborhood, police say

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The Brief Four people were shot on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW. in the Bankhead neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Authorities said the victims were awake and responsive, but did not release any other details on their current medical status. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.



Four people were injured in a shooting at a food mart in the Bankhead neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Atlanta Police confirmed that its officers are investigating the shooting in the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW.

Authorities said four people were shot, and that two were awake and responsive.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting.

Officials have also not stated who fired the shot and whether anyone is in custody at this time.

The Atlanta Police Department has also not released the victims' identities or their current medical status.