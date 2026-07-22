Doraville shooting leaves man dead; woman arrested after 911 call
DORAVILLE, Ga. - A morning call to 911 ended with a man dead and a woman in handcuffs after a shooting at a Doraville apartment complex Wednesday, according to authorities.
What we know:
At approximately 10:35 a.m., Doraville police officers responded to a 911 call at Arbors Apartments, located at the 4000 block of Winters Chapel Rd. The caller, an unidentified woman, told dispatchers that she had "shot someone."
Upon arrival, officers quickly located the woman, placed her under arrest, and secured the weapon believed to have been used in the incident. Officers then found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Although police provided immediate medical aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the names or ages of the deceased man or the woman taken into custody. It also remains unclear what led to the shooting or the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
What they're saying:
This is an unfortunate situation, and our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of the deceased subject," said Doraville Police Chief Jason Deyette.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Doraville Police Department at (770) 455-1000.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the Doraville Police Department.