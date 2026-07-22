Doraville shooting leaves man dead; woman arrested after 911 call

article

The Brief A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after calling 911 to report she had shot someone at a Doraville apartment complex. Officers attempted lifesaving measures on the victim found at the scene, but he died from his injuries. The Doraville Police Department and DeKalb County CSI are actively investigating the scene.



A morning call to 911 ended with a man dead and a woman in handcuffs after a shooting at a Doraville apartment complex Wednesday, according to authorities.

What we know:

At approximately 10:35 a.m., Doraville police officers responded to a 911 call at Arbors Apartments, located at the 4000 block of Winters Chapel Rd. The caller, an unidentified woman, told dispatchers that she had "shot someone."

Upon arrival, officers quickly located the woman, placed her under arrest, and secured the weapon believed to have been used in the incident. Officers then found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Although police provided immediate medical aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names or ages of the deceased man or the woman taken into custody. It also remains unclear what led to the shooting or the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

What they're saying:

This is an unfortunate situation, and our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of the deceased subject," said Doraville Police Chief Jason Deyette.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Doraville Police Department at (770) 455-1000.