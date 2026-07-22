DeKalb County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

The Brief West Nile virus was detected in two DeKalb County ZIP codes, but health officials confirm no humans have been infected so far. Public health crews are monitoring traps across the area and applying eco-friendly treatments to standing water sources to stop young mosquitoes from maturing into biting adults. Residents can significantly reduce their risk by clearing standing water around their homes, limiting outdoor activity at dawn and dusk, and using insect repellents recommended by health officials.



Public health officials in DeKalb County have confirmed local detections of West Nile virus in mosquitoes, prompting warnings and prevention reminders for area residents as summer mosquito season reaches high gear.

What we know:

Following initial virus detections earlier this month in neighboring Fulton County, lab testing confirmed that mosquitoes captured in DeKalb County have now also tested positive for West Nile virus.

The positive samples originated from traps stationed in the 30088 ZIP code, covering unincorporated DeKalb and Redan, as well as the 30360 ZIP code in Doraville. While mosquitoes in the area carry the virus, health officials noted that no human cases have been confirmed in the county this year.

To catch the insects, DeKalb Public Health sets up special traps marked with red-and-white signs. Workers look at the mosquitoes under a microscope to check their species and gender before testing them for diseases, keeping a close eye out for West Nile virus across the Atlanta area.

Alongside trapping efforts, seasonal health workers are treating standing water sources like storm drains with environmental larvicides. The chemical applications target young mosquitoes before they mature into biting adults, though officials noted the treatment poses no harm to residents, pets, or local ecosystems.

RELATED STORY: Fulton County mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus

What we don't know:

We don't know the total number of surveillance traps currently active across the broader county network.

Why you should care:

Although most people who contract West Nile virus experience mild symptoms or none at all, the infection can lead to severe neurological complications in rare cases. The presence of virus-carrying mosquitoes in residential ZIP codes means local exposure risks are elevated during routine outdoor activities.

What you can do:

Residents can protect themselves by removing standing water from yard items like gutters, flower pots, wheelbarrows, and tires at least once a week. Maintaining neat yards by trimming tall grass, weeds, and vines removes favored resting spots for adult mosquitoes, while checking window and door screens keeps the insects out of homes.

Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus bite most aggressively at dawn and dusk, limiting outdoor exposure during those times offers extra protection. When spending time outside, health experts recommend insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus alongside wearing long pants and sleeves.