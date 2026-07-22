Recognize this man? Police searching for suspect in LaGrange car break-in

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The Brief Authorities need help identifying a man accused of breaking into a car on May 16 at Cherry Valley Drive. Police described the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with medium-length light brown or dark blond hair. He has a large tattoo on the top of his right forearm.



LaGrange Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of breaking into a car two months ago.

What we know:

Authorities said a man broke into a vehicle at 4:18 a.m. on May 16 on Cherry Valley Drive.

Police described the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years old, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. Authorities added that the man is between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, with medium-length light brown or dark blond hair. He also has a large tattoo on the top of his right forearm, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Law enforcement officials stated that he was wearing a light-colored beanie-style hat and a white graphic T-shirt. He was also wearing knee-length cargo shorts with white high-top sneakers with dark accents around the ankles.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the suspect took anything from inside the car.

What you can do:

Officials are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Montondo at the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "LAGRANGE" to 847411.