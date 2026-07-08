Fulton County mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus

The Brief Health officials discovered positive West Nile virus mosquito samples trapped in the Grant Park area of Northwest Atlanta. County workers are partnering with a pest control vendor to eliminate the insects and canvass local neighborhoods. Residents can protect themselves by wearing long sleeves, using repellent with DEET, and draining standing water around their properties.



Fulton County health officials are warning residents to take immediate precautions after mosquito control staff trapped insects that tested positive for West Nile virus in the Grant Park area of northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Fulton County Board of Health Environmental Health mosquito control staff recovered the positive mosquito samples from a trap within the county.

The infected insects indicate an active presence of West Nile virus in the area.

"Mosquitoes can be dangerous if infected and may pose a serious health risk to people in our area. We want to make sure communities are aware and take necessary precautions to protect themselves," Environmental Health Director Dr. Brandon Leftwich said.

What's next:

Health officials are working directly with a mosquito control vendor to eliminate the pests in the affected area.

County teams plan to visit surrounding neighborhoods to spread awareness about the positive test results and teach community members how to prevent breeding grounds around their homes.

What you can do:

Residents can follow the "5Ds" guidelines to reduce exposure and stop mosquitoes from breeding. Health staff recommend avoiding outdoor activities during dusk and dawn in the summer when the insects are most active.

People should dress in loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce exposed skin. Applying an insect repellent containing DEET to exposed skin is also highly recommended.

Property owners must drain any containers holding standing water, including buckets, barrels, flowerpots and tarps. Additionally, individuals should check that doors and windows fit tightly, fix any torn or damaged screens, and trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds.

If you would like to find further information on Fulton County's mosquito spraying program, click here.