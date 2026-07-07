Maryland kidnapping suspect taken into custody in Georgia

The Brief An Atlanta woman wanted for a 2019 Maryland kidnapping was arrested during a traffic stop along Interstate 85 in northeast Georgia. Authorities safely recovered two young children from the vehicle near Exit 177, and no injuries were reported during the multiagency operation. Alicia Denise Brown faces outstanding warrants from Maryland and felony child custody interference charges from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.



An Atlanta woman wanted for kidnapping in Maryland was arrested along Interstate 85 in northeast Georgia.

What we know:

Alicia Denise Brown, 37, of Atlanta, was taken into custody during a traffic stop. According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an alert about the car traveling north on the interstate. Deputies pulled over the vehicle near Exit 177 along with Georgia State Patrol troopers.

A woman and two young children were taken into custody. No one was injured.

The backstory:

Brown is wanted on outstanding kidnapping-related warrants out of Maryland and by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on felony charges of interference with child custody.

The Baltimore County Police Department wanted Brown on charges stemming from the disappearance of a 10-year-old child who was reported missing in 2019. Maryland officials say they would extradite her back to face charges.

What they're saying:

"We are thankful for the quick response and teamwork of our deputies, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and all assisting agencies. Their coordinated efforts resulted in the safe recovery of both children and the successful apprehension of the suspect," Sheriff Chris Carroll said.

What we don't know:

It is also unclear how the vehicle was initially spotted or what specific vehicle description triggered the law enforcement alert.

The full details of the charges were not immediately available.