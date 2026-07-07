25-year-old Jefferson man arrested for rape, false imprisonment

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The Brief A 25-year-old Jefferson man is behind bars following his arrest on multiple felony charges. Authorities arrested the suspect on counts of rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.\ Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any additional details.



A Jefferson man faces multiple felony charges following his arrest for alleged rape in Jackson County.

What we know:

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Timothy Chase Sullens of Jefferson on Monday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, authorities charged Sullens with rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific details surrounding the incident or what led to the charges against Sullens. It is also unknown if the suspect is being held on bond or when he will make his first court appearance.

What you can do:

The investigation into Sullens remains active and ongoing. If you have any further information regarding this case, the sheriff's office asks that you call investigators at 706-367-8718.