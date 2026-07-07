Fleeing driver crashes into MARTA bus leaving 5 injured

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The Brief Five people were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a car fleeing police crashed into a MARTA bus at an Atlanta intersection. The driver of the suspect vehicle ran from police on James Jackson Parkway NW before colliding with the transit bus. Emergency crews transported the injured transit passengers and the bus driver to a local hospital for medical treatment.



A driver running from police crashed into a MARTA bus Tuesday afternoon, injuring five people and sparking an investigation in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

A driver in a suspect vehicle ran from officers on James Jackson Parkway NW at approximately 3:58 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspect vehicle collided with a MARTA bus near the intersection of Etheridge Drive NW and Hightower Road NW.

There were 10 people inside the transit bus when the collision occurred. Five of those individuals, including the bus operator, complained of injuries following the impact.

Emergency medical teams transported all five injured people to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Another transit bus arrived at the scene to pick up the remaining passengers and transport them to their destinations.

Authorities confirmed the damaged bus would be towed away from the intersection.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 5 people were taken to the hospital after a fleeing driver crash into a MARTA bus in northwest Atlanta on July 7, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the fleeing driver or detailed what initiated the initial police encounter.

Officials have not confirmed if the suspect was captured or if anyone inside the suspect vehicle sustained injuries, though preliminary reports show no critical injuries are being reported from the scene.