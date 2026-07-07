Fire officials investigating blaze that destroyed Hall County home

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The Brief A Monday afternoon fire caused significant damage to a single-story wood-frame home along Blackstock Road in Hall County. Three adults were left homeless by the blaze, and the cause of the fire remains under active investigation.



A Monday evening fire that gutted a Hall County home is under investigation.

What we know:

It happened around 5 p.m. along Blackstock Road. According to Hall County Fire Rescue, crews arrived to find a small, single-story wood-frame home on fire. Firefighters quickly hooked up to a nearby hydrant and made quick work of the flames, but not before the blaze caused significant damage. Three adults were left homeless.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown as emergency officials continue to investigate the scene. Authorities have not released the identities of the three adults who were displaced, and it is still unclear if any injuries were reported during the incident.

The charred remains of a front porch show the significant damage left behind after a fast-moving fire gutted a Hall County home and displaced three residents on Blackstock Road on July 6, 2026. (Hall County Fire Rescue)

What's next:

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.