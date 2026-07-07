DeKalb County gang member sentenced to 95 years in prison

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The Brief Convicted gang member Darius Scott has been sentenced to 95 years in prison following a major DeKalb County gang prosecution operation. The DeKalb County street gang known as Paradise East, or PDE, was the target of a multiagency law enforcement crackdown. Two other gang members pleaded guilty and received prison sentences earlier this year as part of the same investigation.



A DeKalb County Superior Court judge sentenced a convicted street gang member to nearly a century behind bars Tuesday for his involvement in local weapons offenses and criminal gang activity.

Darius Scott, 35, will spend the next 95 years in prison, according to an announcement from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. A jury convicted Scott last month following a two-day trial.

DeKalb County gang prosecution

What we know:

A judge handed down Scott's 95-year prison sentence on Tuesday after his June 25 conviction on multiple felony charges. The charges included three counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, three counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and one count of unlawfully possessing a machine gun.

Investigators tied Scott directly to Paradise East, a local criminal street gang also known as Paper Drugs Extortion or PDE. The gang formed in the Bouldercrest Road area of DeKalb County, operating primarily out of the Paradise East apartment complex. Authorities noted that PDE originated from Sex Money Murder, a Blood gang based in New York City, and its members frequently use the moniker "4L."

Two other co-defendants, 22-year-old Jamerson McCamey and 20-year-old Corey Dumas, pleaded guilty to all charges brought against them earlier this year rather than face trial. McCamey pleaded guilty in April and received a 20-year sentence, ordered to serve the first 10 years in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Dumas pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to five years in prison.

The Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit handled the prosecution with Assistant Attorneys General Lee M. Stoy, Jr. and McKenzie Gray. The DeKalb County Police Department and the Atlanta Police Department jointly investigated the cases.

Outstanding investigation questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed where Scott will serve his 95-year sentence within the state prison system. Additionally, law enforcement agencies have not disclosed if any more suspects are being sought in connection with this specific branch of the PDE gang operations.

Dismantling violent networks

What they're saying:

"As today’s sentencing shows, there’s no escaping justice," Carr said. "If you continue to engage in violent crime – demonstrating a complete disregard for the safety of others – you will be charged and spend decades behind bars."

DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory Padrick praised the joint effort, stating, "Gang violence and organized criminal activity have no place in DeKalb County. This conviction is the result of the outstanding work of DeKalb County Police detectives, the Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit, and our law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to build a strong case and hold these offenders accountable."

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum added, "The Atlanta Police Department is committed to getting criminal street gangs off our streets and out of our neighborhoods. Anytime we stop illegal activities, especially those driven by criminal street gangs, it is a win for communities locally and nationally."

Statewide gang crackdown

By the numbers:

95: The number of years in prison Scott received at his sentencing hearing.

140: The total number of convictions secured across Georgia by the Gang Prosecution Unit since its inception.

2022: The year Carr created the specialized statewide unit with the backing of Gov. Brian Kemp.