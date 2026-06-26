Georgia gang unit secures three convictions in DeKalb County

The Brief Georgia prosecutors secured convictions against three PDE street gang members in DeKalb County following local gang activity and weapons offenses. Darius Scott was convicted by a jury on Thursday, while Jamerson McCamey and Corey Dumas previously entered guilty pleas. The statewide Gang Prosecution Unit partnered with Atlanta and DeKalb County police departments to investigate the violent repeat offenders.



A state gang unit and local police secured convictions against three street gang members following a series of weapons offenses in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County gang convictions

What we know:

According to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, three men associated with the PDE criminal street gang were convicted of gang activity and weapon offenses. A local jury convicted Darius Scott, 35, on Thursday following a two-day trial. Jamerson McCamey, 22, and Corey Dumas, 20, both entered guilty pleas prior to the trial.

McCamey pleaded guilty in April and received a 20-year sentence, requiring 10 years in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Dumas pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to five years in prison. Scott was convicted of multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a machine gun, and faces sentencing on July 7.

Remaining gang investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific prison sentences that Scott could face during his upcoming July hearing. Authorities have also not released details regarding any additional suspects who may be sought in connection with this specific case.

Bouldercrest Road operations

The backstory:

The criminal street gang PDE, also known as Paradise East or Paper Drugs Extortion, formed around the Bouldercrest Road area of DeKalb County. The group uses the apartment complex Paradise East as its base of operations and was born out of Sex Money Murder, a Blood gang from New York City. Members frequently use the moniker "4L" to refer to their organization.

State gang prosecution numbers

By the numbers:

The statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has secured roughly 140 convictions across Georgia since it began operating on July 1, 2022. The unit has investigated and prosecuted cases across 19 different counties, including Fulton, Gwinnett, Clayton and Cobb.

Law enforcement collaboration

What they're saying:

"Keeping Georgians safe will always be our top priority, and those who support or participate in violent gang activity will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Carr said. DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory Padrick added that gang violence has no place in the community, noting that the results came from detectives working tirelessly alongside state partners. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum stated that removing street gangs makes a positive impact both locally and nationally.

Statewide unit details

Big picture view:

The statewide Gang Prosecution Unit was established in 2022 with backing from Gov. Brian Kemp. While based in Atlanta, the division utilizes regional prosecutors and investigators in satellite offices across Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia to dismantle growing gang networks.