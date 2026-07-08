Timeline of Big Tigger and Alicia Brown's legal battles

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The Brief Big Tigger and Alicia Brown's legal disputes began after a May domestic incident investigation that led to criminal charges against Morgan, which he denies. A federal defamation lawsuit and additional legal filings followed as both sides addressed allegations made publicly and in court documents. Brown was later arrested in Georgia on a Maryland custody-related warrant connected to a 2019 missing child investigation.



A series of legal matters involving Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger and his estranged wife, 37-year-old Alicia Denise Brown, have developed over several months, including a domestic dispute investigation, a civil lawsuit and a Maryland child custody-related case.

What we know:

The legal issues involving 53-year-old Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, and Alicia Brown have continued to evolve since an alleged domestic dispute in May. Here's a timeline of what is known from police records, court filings and statements from those involved.

May: Police investigate reported domestic dispute

According to a Sandy Springs police affidavit, officers investigated a May 9 incident involving Morgan and Brown at their home.

The affidavit states Brown told investigators that an argument involving Morgan's cellphone escalated into a physical confrontation. Brown alleged Morgan pushed her into an office door, causing a facial injury that required medical treatment.

Police said the couple's teenage son was inside the home at the time and heard the altercation.

The allegations are detailed in police records and have not been proven in court. Morgan has denied the accusations.

June: Morgan arrested on battery-related charges

Following the investigation, Sandy Springs police arrested Morgan on charges including aggravated battery, battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

Court records show Morgan was booked into the Fulton County Jail and later released after posting bond.

Morgan released a statement denying the allegations and said he has confidence in the legal process.

RELATED STORY: Rap City's Big Tigger arrested on battery, child-cruelty charges

Temporary protective order granted

After Morgan's arrest, a Fulton County judge granted Brown a temporary protective order.

The order required Morgan to stay away from Brown, their home and their children while the case moves forward. Brown was also granted temporary custody of the children and exclusive use of the family residence.

Videos and social media posts add public attention

As the case gained attention, videos and social media posts involving the couple circulated publicly.

One Ring camera video was reported as part of the investigation into the May incident. Another video that later surfaced online appeared to show Morgan and Brown involved in a separate physical struggle involving a cellphone. The timing and circumstances surrounding that video have not been publicly confirmed.

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Defamation lawsuit filed by Francesca Amiker

The legal dispute expanded when Francesca Amiker, a former 11Alive anchor and Morgan's V-103 co-host, filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Brown.

The lawsuit alleges Brown made false statements on social media suggesting Amiker had an inappropriate relationship with Morgan and was connected to Brown's reported injuries.

Amiker denies those allegations. Her claims are part of a civil lawsuit and have not been proven in court.

Brown has not publicly responded to the lawsuit in court but said through a statement that she has been advised by attorneys not to discuss pending legal matters.

RELATED STORY: Big Tigger's co-host sues his wife in federal defamation suit

July: Big Tigger steps away from radio show

After his arrest in connection with the Sandy Springs domestic dispute investigation, Big Tigger announced he was stepping away from his radio show to focus on his family and legal matters.

In a statement shared on social media, Morgan said his personal life had become the focus of public attention and said he wanted to give his legal team time to address the allegations. He also denied the accusations against him and said he looked forward to clearing his name through the legal process.

Morgan, who has hosted Atlanta radio programs for years, did not provide a timeline for his return to broadcasting. It remains unclear whether his absence from the show will be temporary or if additional changes will be made.

RELATED STORY: Big Tigger leaving radio show after Sandy Springs arrest

July: Brown arrested on Maryland custody-related warrant

The latest development came when Hart County deputies arrested Brown in Georgia after receiving information about outstanding Maryland warrants.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office said deputies located Brown's SUV on Interstate 85 and conducted a felony traffic stop. Officials said Brown was taken into custody without incident and that two children inside the vehicle were safely recovered. Authorities confirmed one of the children is the child Brown shares with Morgan.

Alicia Brown. Courtesy of Hart County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, the Maryland warrant is connected to the 2019 disappearance of a then-10-year-old child in Reisterstown, Maryland.

The child, identified in previous media reports as Ailea Brown, was reported missing in May 2019. At the time, Baltimore County police said investigators were looking into multiple leads and asked the public for information. Police previously said a white SUV was seen in the area around the time the child was reported missing. FOX 45 in Baltimore says they spoke with Alicia Brown at the time and were told that the child was not with her.

Additionally, FOX 45 Baltimore reported that the Baltimore Police Department would only say they were investigating the disappearance of the girl, and they had not confirmed a connection to Alicia Brown at the time.

FOX 45 Baltimore also reported that Alicia Brown had been arrested several years prior after she reportedly left the girl in a car while she was in a casino in Anne Arundel County. That incident was reported by multiple media outlets at the time.

In April 2026, WMAR 2 News reported that Aileah Brown, who would now be 17 years old, was still missing, and the case is still open.

SOURCES

Father of missing child speaks out

The other side:

According to The Shade Room, the father of the missing child – Durrell Williams – appeared as a guest on the "Nina & Joe Afternoon Show" on WHUR-FM on July 7 and told them that he had been informed of Alicia Brown's arrest and he knew that their daughter – Aileah Brown – was not one of the two children in the vehicle at the time of her arrest. He also told the hosts that he knew that his daughter was alive.

What happens now

What's next:

Georgia authorities say Brown is expected to be extradited to Maryland. According to a statement received from the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children, they have filed a filing against Brown, but have not yet placed her under arrest. That will happen once she has been extradited to Maryland.

FOX 5 Atlanta has requested copies of Alicia Brown's warrants from Fulton County and officials in Maryland. Baltimore County police replied they would provide more information once the extradition is complete. Hart County Sheriff's Office provided a brief incident report, which did not reveal any new details. FOX 5 Atlanta is still waiting for Fulton County to respond to requests for any warrants that may have been issued in Georgia.

The criminal cases involving Morgan, the civil lawsuit involving Amiker and Brown, and the Maryland custody-related matter remain ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.