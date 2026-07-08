FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta extending hours for semifinals

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The Brief FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta is extending hours for the World Cup's final two festival days. More than 453,000 fans have visited Centennial Olympic Park during the first 16 days of the event. Limited free evening tickets will be released Friday, while premium tickets remain available.



Fans will have more time to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 as organizers extend the operating hours for FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta during the tournament's final two days.

What we know:

Festival organizers announced the expanded schedule after more than 453,000 fans visited Centennial Olympic Park during the festival's first 16 days, making it one of the tournament's busiest fan destinations.

On Tuesday, July 14, the festival will be open from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The day will include live World Cup programming, entertainment, food and cultural activities, along with a performance by Atlanta rapper Ludacris ahead of the first semifinal match. Organizers also plan a post-match celebration featuring additional entertainment and special guests.

On Wednesday, July 15, the festival will run from noon to 10:30 p.m. Fans can watch the second semifinal before the event transitions into its official closing celebration at 6 p.m. The finale will feature entertainment, special guests and tributes recognizing Atlanta's role as a FIFA World Cup 2026 host city.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: FIFA Fan Festival, other big watch parties

Performance schedules for both days are expected to be announced on Monday, July 13.

Organizers also plan to release a limited number of free evening general admission tickets for both July 14 and July 15 on Friday. The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 6 p.m. each evening but will not guarantee admission.

While daytime general admission tickets are sold out, GA+ and VIP tickets remain available.

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