The Brief Soccer fans have flooded downtown Atlanta for the FIFA Fan Festival, bringing high energy, diverse cultures, and large crowds to the city. Attendance at the festival is tracking to pass 275,000 visitors as soccer enthusiasts travel from across the country and the globe to gather with family. Fans from different backgrounds expressed excitement for Wednesday's matches. The upcoming match at Atlanta Stadium, where Morocco will face off against Haiti is particularly popular at the FIFA Fan Festival.



Atlanta has become a cultural hub for soccer enthusiasts as thousands of fans from around the world gather downtown for North America's most popular FIFA Fan Festival.

High energy and community vibes

What we know:

The ongoing festival has brought a massive surge of energy to downtown Atlanta. By the conclusion of the day's events, total attendance at the popular soccer hub is expected to surpass 275,000 people.

For many attendees, the cultural celebration serves as a massive family reunion. Visitors from across the nation—including fans from Brooklyn, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Honduras and Colorado—have traveled to Georgia to meet up with relatives and support their respective teams.

Local residents and visitors alike noted the strong sense of community and diversity at the event, which features a mix of cultures representing countries such as The U.S. , Mexico, Bosnia, Honduras, Haiti, and Morocco. Fans with roots from Bosnia ,who now reside in Gwinnett County and Marietta ,highlighted the large local turnout, while others noted that the major soccer event provided the perfect reason to visit family.

Rivalries head to the stadium

What we don't know:

While the atmosphere at the FIFA Fan Festival remains highly welcoming and friendly, fans acknowledged that the competitive energy shifts once teams take the pitch.

Supporters are preparing to head over to Atlanta Stadium to watch Morocco take on Haiti. While fans from opposing sides shared friendly interactions at the festival, they joked that the friendliness will be put on hold once the match officially begins inside the stadium.

Enjoying the cultural celebration

What you can do:

Those attending the festival can take advantage of the opportunity to learn about different countries and cultures while interacting with soccer fans from diverse backgrounds. Attendees are encouraged to celebrate the shared sense of community as the games continue.