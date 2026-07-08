1 killed in major crash on I-85 in Fulton County, lanes closed

The Brief A fatal crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes of I-85 past Senoia Road (Exit 61). Emergency responders are on the scene working to clear the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as delays continue.



A fatal crash temporarily shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Fulton County late Wednesday morning,

What we know:

The crash happened on I-85 northbound just past Senoia Road at Exit 61. Shortly before 1 p.m., it was confirmed that one person was killed in the crash by Dr. Cedric Alexander, Interim Managing Director of Public Safety for the City of South Fulton.

FOX 5 Atlanta was also informed that one lane has reopened for drivers.

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What you can do:

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews respond. Traffic delays are expected until the scene is cleared.