1 killed in major crash on I-85 in Fulton County, lanes closed
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fatal crash temporarily shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Fulton County late Wednesday morning,
What we know:
The crash happened on I-85 northbound just past Senoia Road at Exit 61. Shortly before 1 p.m., it was confirmed that one person was killed in the crash by Dr. Cedric Alexander, Interim Managing Director of Public Safety for the City of South Fulton.
FOX 5 Atlanta was also informed that one lane has reopened for drivers.
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What you can do:
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews respond. Traffic delays are expected until the scene is cleared.