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1 killed in major crash on I-85 in Fulton County, lanes closed

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fulton County
Updated July 8, 2026 12:59 PM EDT Published July 8, 2026 11:15 AM EDT
Wreck shuts down I-85 north bound in Fulton County
Wreck shuts down I-85 north bound in Fulton County

Wreck shuts down I-85 north bound in Fulton County

A wreck has shut down all north bound lanes of I-85 in Fulton County near Senoia Road. GDOT cameras show law enforcement vehicles preventing all vehicles from passing.

The Brief

    • A fatal crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes of I-85 past Senoia Road (Exit 61).
    • Emergency responders are on the scene working to clear the crash.
    • Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as delays continue.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fatal crash temporarily shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Fulton County late Wednesday morning,

What we know:

The crash happened on I-85 northbound just past Senoia Road at Exit 61. Shortly before 1 p.m., it was confirmed that one person was killed in the crash by Dr. Cedric Alexander, Interim Managing Director of Public Safety for the City of South Fulton. 

FOX 5 Atlanta was also informed that one lane has reopened for drivers. 

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What you can do:

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews respond. Traffic delays are expected until the scene is cleared.

The Source

  • Information was provided by Georgia Department of Transportation. 

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