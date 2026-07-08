K9 unit captures wanted sex crimes fugitive in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A police drug unit and tracking K9 captured a wanted sex crimes fugitive who attempted to slip away through a back door during a targeted arrest in Riverdale.
What we know:
Members of the Riverdale Police Department's Field Operations Division and the Riverdale Apprehension & Interdiction Drug Unit tracked down a wanted man on June 25.
Officers located Addison Carzell on Highway 85. Carzell was wanted on an active felony warrant out of DeKalb County for aggravated sodomy.
When officers found Carzell, he left the building through a back door to escape, but a Riverdale K9 found him a short distance away.
Officers removed a firearm from his possession and took him into custody without any further incidents.
Authorities then moved him to the Clayton County Jail for booking.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding the original allegations that led to the DeKalb County felony warrant. It remains unconfirmed whether Carzell faces additional charges in Clayton County for the firearm found in his possession during the search.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Riverdale Police Department.