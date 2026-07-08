K9 unit captures wanted sex crimes fugitive in Riverdale

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The Brief Police captured Addison Carzell after tracking him down at a property along Highway 85 in Riverdale. Carzell attempted to slip out through a back door before a police dog cornered him a short distance away. Officers discovered a firearm in the man's possession during the arrest before transporting him to jail.



A police drug unit and tracking K9 captured a wanted sex crimes fugitive who attempted to slip away through a back door during a targeted arrest in Riverdale.

What we know:

Members of the Riverdale Police Department's Field Operations Division and the Riverdale Apprehension & Interdiction Drug Unit tracked down a wanted man on June 25.

Officers located Addison Carzell on Highway 85. Carzell was wanted on an active felony warrant out of DeKalb County for aggravated sodomy.

When officers found Carzell, he left the building through a back door to escape, but a Riverdale K9 found him a short distance away.

Officers removed a firearm from his possession and took him into custody without any further incidents.

Authorities then moved him to the Clayton County Jail for booking.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the original allegations that led to the DeKalb County felony warrant. It remains unconfirmed whether Carzell faces additional charges in Clayton County for the firearm found in his possession during the search.