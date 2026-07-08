Police capture attempted robbery suspect at St. Marlo home

The Brief Police swarmed a Valero gas station on Wednesday following an attempted robbery at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Road. The active incident quickly expanded into the nearby St. Marlo community as law enforcement officers responded to track down the suspect. Officers captured the suspect inside a home in the St. Marlo neighborhood, ending the immediate search.



A heavy police presence swarmed a local gas station Wednesday after an attempted robbery spilled over into a nearby Forsyth County neighborhood.

What we know:

Emergency personnel flooded the Valero gas station situated at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Road on Wednesday morning.

The massive law enforcement response began following an attempted robbery at the business, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The unfolding situation expanded from the gas station into the neighboring St. Marlo area. Law enforcement officers tracked down the suspect and took him into custody inside a home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the specific tools or weapons used during the attempted robbery, nor have they released the identity of the suspect in custody. The precise details of how the suspect entered the St. Marlo home or whether the house was occupied at the time of the arrest remain unclear.