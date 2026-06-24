Atlanta Fan Fest hits maximum capacity for World Cup match

The Brief The FIFA Fan Fest in Atlanta reached maximum capacity as massive crowds packed the venue to watch the World Cup match. Morocco defeated Haiti 4-2 in an energetic match after the Haitian team scored its first goal of the tournament. Fans traveled from across the country to celebrate, filling the streets of downtown Atlanta with dueling marches and festivals.



The FIFA Fan Fest hit maximum capacity Wednesday as thousands of soccer fans flooded downtown Atlanta to watch Morocco defeat Haiti 4-2 in a high-energy World Cup matchup.

Packed Atlanta fan fest

What we know:

The popular FIFA Fan Fest reached full capacity after more than 275,000 people visited the downtown celebration site. Fans who could not get tickets inside Atlanta Stadium packed the watch party to witness Morocco secure the victory.

Tournament history and celebrations

The backstory:

Haiti scored first, marking the team's first goal in the tournament and their first World Cup appearance since 1974. Although Haiti held an early lead and remained tied at halftime, Morocco rallied with a strong performance to win 4-2.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of fans turned away after the downtown celebration site hit its attendance limit. It remains unclear how early gates will close for future matches if crowds continue to grow.

What's next:

The Fan Fest will reopen Thursday from 6 p.m. until midnight as Team USA faces Turkey at 10 p.m.

Organizers urge attendees to arrive as early as possible because another massive turnout is expected.