World Cup Atlanta: Quarter-million fans pack downtown festival

The Brief Downtown Atlanta hosted tens of thousands of Spain and Saudi Arabia soccer fans for its third 2026 FIFA World Cup match. More than 250,000 visitors flooded Centennial Olympic Park during the tournament's first 10 days of operation. Ticketless soccer fans packed the FIFA Fan Festival downtown to watch the crucial Group H match broadcast live.



Tens of thousands of Spain and Saudi Arabia soccer fans took over downtown Atlanta on Sunday morning for a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium.

The high-stakes Group H showdown drew massive crowds both inside the venue and out in the surrounding streets.

World Cup Atlanta Celebration

What we know:

Spanish fans started the festivities early with an energetic march through downtown streets filled with chants, drums and instruments along Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The celebration followed a stressful buildup to the game, as both teams were even in standings after Spain drew to Cabo Verde on Monday and Saudi Arabia drew to Uruguay in Miami.

A quarter-million soccer fans flooded the downtown sports and entertainment district during the festival's first 10 days of operation, according to data from local tournament officials. Thousands of fans who did not have tickets stood shoulder to shoulder to watch the broadcast live from the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park.

Spanish fans erupted with cheers during the match and celebrated the victory, which gave them breathing room with one more group play game remaining.

Group H Match Details

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many additional fans will visit downtown Atlanta for the remaining five World Cup matches scheduled in the city.

Fan Fest attendance

By the numbers:

250,000 : Total number of fans who attended the FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta during its first 10 days of operation.

8 : Total number of 2026 FIFA World Cup matches being hosted in Atlanta.

3: The number of matches Atlanta has hosted so far following Sunday morning's game.

Soccer fans react

What they're saying:

"It's going to be a tough game. Hopefully we got, make what we did, against Argentina last time," Saudi Arabia fan Ahmed Abu Tayrah said before the match.

"A little bit, but I think it was just like a settling point. I saw it last time they tied in 2010. They went to when they went through when the world woke up," Spain fan Danny Blanco said regarding the pregame pressure.

"If you win this game, we're in and that's it. Well, we got to go to the next step. I believe that we're going to the next step. Y'all gonna see that," Saudi Arabia fan Ali Mohammed said.

"Can you believe that first goal, man? That was insane! That Lamine Yamal touch... you can't beat that, man. You can't beat that," Spain fan Antonio Swarner said after a goal. Swarner later added, "getting out of the group, I think they got one more. You know, they need an extra few points to get out there. I think they have it. They have it within them to get it. So I'm pretty excited for them."

"The energy and enthusiasm we've seen from fans throughout the FIFA Fan Festival has been extraordinary," Georgia World Congress Center Authority Chief Commercial Officer Joe Bocherer said in a press release.

"The response to FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta has exceeded expectations and demonstrates the excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup in our city," Atlanta Sports Council and Atlanta FIFA World Cup Host Committee President Dan Corso said.