Video: Calf caught violating Georgia's 'moo-ve over law' in Forsyth County

The Brief A Forsyth County deputy caught a loose calf wandering on Hopewell Road during evening rush hour. The deputy wrangled the animal off the street to eliminate a dangerous traffic hazard. A public information officer filmed the deputy escorting the calf safely back to its pasture.



When you grew up, did you want to be a police officer or a cowboy?

A Forsyth County deputy got to a little bit of both this week, as a newly released video shows.

What we know:

A calf was on the loose in the middle of Hopewell Road during the evening rush hour.

Master Deputy Hammock pulled over after seeing a calf strolling down Hopewell Road during the evening rush. Knowing the animal could cause a dangerous accident, he wrangled it off the roadway.

Video posted to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows Hammock rustling the cattle back into the pasture.

What we don't know:

Officials have not explained how the calf escaped or whether it belongs to a local farm along Hopewell Road.