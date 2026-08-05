Former DeKalb superintendent indicted in domestic assault case

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The Brief A DeKalb County grand jury has formally indicted former superintendent Devon Horton on three criminal counts following a domestic dispute at his home earlier this year. Horton faces one count of felony aggravated assault for allegedly applying pressure to his wife Christiane Horton's neck with his hands and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children. DeKalb County court records show Horton will be arraigned on Sept. 2.



A grand jury has indicted a former DeKalb County Schools Superintendent in a domestic assault case on Tuesday, according to court documents.

What we know:

Former DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Devon Horton was arrested Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, following a domestic dispute at his home, according to police and jail records. Officers stated that a verbal argument between Horton and his wife, Christiane Horton, turned physical.

A newly filed DeKalb County Superior Court indictment reveals that a grand jury formally charged Horton, identifying him as the primary aggressor in the altercation.

According to court documents, Horton was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, accusing him of allegedly applying pressure to his wife's throat and neck with his hands.

The indictment also includes two counts of third-degree cruelty to children, alleging Horton committed the felony assault knowing two minor children were present.

RELATED STORY: Former DeKalb Superintendent Devon Horton arrested for assaulting wife

Court records show Horton was later granted a $25,000 bond with conditions barring him from contacting his wife.

The backstory:

Horton resigned from his position late last year after being indicted on federal charges tied to his previous tenure leading Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois. While he was not employed by the district at the time of the arrest, the school system issued a statement regarding the incident.

The DeKalb County School District previously issued a statement noting it was aware of Horton's domestic arrest, emphasizing that the alleged incident is unrelated to the school system and that student and staff safety remain its highest priority.

Horton was hired in April 2023 as the sole finalist for the DeKalb superintendent position despite public pushback regarding his past leadership record, personal bankruptcy filings, and a 2021 federal lawsuit in Illinois.

Former DeKalb County School Board member Dr. Joyce Morley previously disclosed that board members were notified as early as August 2024 via an anonymous package detailing ongoing criminal investigations and previous bankruptcies into Horton's tenure in Evanston.

RELATED STORY: Trial date set for former DeKalb school superintendent Devon Horton

Horton's attorney, Terence Campbell, previously called the domestic incident a private matter between husband and wife, stating that Horton's wife supports him, does not wish to pursue charges, and that the children were in no way involved in the dispute.

DeKalb County court records show Horton will be arraigned on Sept. 2.

What we don't know:

The indictment states Horton applied pressure to his wife's neck and throat, but court records and police releases do not detail whether she required medical attention or suffered visible physical injuries.

It's unclear what will come after Horton is arraigned.