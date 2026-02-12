Trial date set for former DeKalb school superintendent Devon Horton

article

The Brief A trial date has been set for former DeKalb County School District Superintendent Devon Horton. Horton was indicted on 17 federal counts tied to alleged embezzlement, wire fraud and tax fraud in Illinois. Court filings show a three-week trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 21.



A federal trial date has been set for former DeKalb County School District Superintendent Devon Horton, who is facing charges tied to his prior leadership of an Illinois school district, according to the The Daily Northwestern.

What we know:

Horton and three others were indicted on 17 federal counts, including allegations involving embezzlement, wire fraud and tax fraud, according to published reports and court filings.

A three-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 21. Separate state charges in Georgia involving alleged domestic violence have been reported, but are not part of the federal case.

