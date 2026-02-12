Expand / Collapse search

Trial date set for former DeKalb school superintendent Devon Horton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2026 6:54am EST
A DeKalb County judge granted former superintendent Devon Horton a $25,000 bond following his arrest for an alleged domestic assault. (FOX 5)

    • A trial date has been set for former DeKalb County School District Superintendent Devon Horton.
    • Horton was indicted on 17 federal counts tied to alleged embezzlement, wire fraud and tax fraud in Illinois.
    • Court filings show a three-week trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 21.

EVANSTON, Ill. - A federal trial date has been set for former DeKalb County School District Superintendent Devon Horton, who is facing charges tied to his prior leadership of an Illinois school district, according to the The Daily Northwestern.

What we know:

Horton and three others were indicted on 17 federal counts, including allegations involving embezzlement, wire fraud and tax fraud, according to published reports and court filings.

A three-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 21. Separate state charges in Georgia involving alleged domestic violence have been reported, but are not part of the federal case.

