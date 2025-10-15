DeKalb school board meeting to discuss indicted superintendent

The Brief DeKalb superintendent Devin Horton remains on paid leave amid federal indictment. School board met in closed session to discuss potential personnel action. Horton’s court appearance in Chicago postponed; new date pending.



The DeKalb County School Board met Wednesday morning to discuss next steps following the decision to place Superintendent Devin Horton on paid administrative leave.

What we know:

The move comes after Horton was federally indicted in Illinois on financial crime charges. The board met in executive session beginning at 9 a.m., though the specific details of the discussion were not made public. Such sessions typically cover personnel matters and issues related to an employee’s reputation or character.

Horton and several co-defendants were scheduled to appear in court in Chicago on Wednesday, but that appearance has been postponed and will be rescheduled after consultation with all parties, according to court records.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What's next:

The school board has not announced whether Horton’s employment status will change following the meeting. FOX 5 reports the board is expected to continue discussions before making a final decision.