DeKalb Schools names Dr. Norman C. Sauce III interim superintendent after Horton suspension

The Brief The DeKalb County Board of Education named Dr. Norman C. Sauce III interim superintendent after suspending Dr. Devon Horton. Horton faces a 17-count federal indictment in Illinois alleging contract steering, false invoices, and kickbacks. Sauce, a veteran DeKalb administrator and former principal, is seen as a steady leader during the district’s transition.



The DeKalb County Board of Education voted Thursday to appoint Dr. Norman C. Sauce III as interim superintendent following the suspension of Dr. Devon Horton.

The decision came during an emergency meeting called just days after Horton was indicted on federal corruption charges in Illinois.

DeKalb County Schools superintendent suspended



Federal prosecutors accuse Horton and three associates of steering contracts, approving false invoices, and accepting kickbacks while he led Evanston/Skokie School District 65. The 17-count indictment alleges the misconduct took place years before Horton was hired in Georgia.

Horton’s attorney has called the charges "unfounded and unrelated" to his work in DeKalb County, where he became superintendent in 2023 after a divisive hiring process.

Board members placed Horton on paid administrative leave pending a full review of the case. Sauce was immediately named interim superintendent following the board's actions Thursday.

Who is Dr. Norman C. Sauce III?



Dr. Norman C. Sauce III, a longtime Georgia educator and school administrator, had been serving as chief of student services for the DeKalb County School District.

Sauce, who previously led Region 4 as a regional superintendent, has spent his career working to strengthen school leadership and student support programs across metro Atlanta. According to the Blue & Gold, he has also served as a principal at both the elementary and high school levels, including Chamblee Charter High School, where he was credited with improving communication between teachers, parents and district officials.

Before rejoining DeKalb, Sauce held executive leadership roles in the Griffin-Spalding County School System, overseeing elementary education and student services. He is known for his emphasis on relationship-building and instructional leadership, often telling principals that they serve as their school’s "chief communications officers."

A Los Angeles native, Sauce earned degrees from California State University, Long Beach, and the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education. He and his wife are parents of twin boys.

DeKalb officials describe Sauce as a steady and collaborative leader who is well-respected within the district. His appointment comes as the school system works to maintain stability amid ongoing legal issues involving Horton.