DeKalb Superintendent Devon Horton indicted in Illinois federal case; placed on leave

The Brief Federal prosecutors in Illinois charged Dr. Devon Horton for alleged misconduct during his tenure at Evanston/Skokie District 65. The DeKalb County School Board placed Horton on paid administrative leave following news of the indictment. Dr. Norman C. Sauce III was appointed interim superintendent as DeKalb officials review the situation.



Federal prosecutors in Illinois have indicted former DeKalb County School District Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton on criminal charges tied to his previous role leading Evanston/Skokie School District 65.

The school board in DeKalb County has decided to place Dr. Horton on leave.

What we know:

In a letter to families Wednesday, District 65 officials confirmed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois formally filed charges against Horton on October 9 for actions he allegedly took while serving as superintendent.

"The District has been aware of the ongoing investigation and has fully supported the process," the statement said. "At the request of federal authorities, we have maintained confidentiality to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Board leaders Sergio Hernandez and Dr. Nichole Pinkard said they were "deeply troubled and angered" by the allegations. They added that the district’s legal team is reviewing the indictment and expects to issue a more detailed statement soon.

What they're saying:

The DeKalb County School District, where Horton currently serves as superintendent, acknowledged the indictment in a brief statement, saying it is aware of the federal charges but has no further comment at this time.

What's next:

Horton was placed on administrative leave with pay. The board has named Dr. Norman C. Sauce III as interim superintendent.