Former DeKalb superintendent granted bond on assault, child cruelty charges

article

The Brief A DeKalb County judge granted former superintendent Devon Horton a $25,000 bond following his arrest for an alleged domestic assault. Horton’s wife testified in support of his release, though prosecutors argued his pending federal case in Illinois made him a flight risk. While the judge allowed virtual communication, Horton is strictly prohibited from having any in-person contact with his wife as a condition of his bond.



Former DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Devon Horton was granted bond but is not allowed to contact his wife after an alleged assault.

Devon Horton appears in court

What we know:

Horton appeared in a DeKalb County court Monday after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife over the weekend.

He was arrested on assault and third-degree child cruelty charges Saturday at his home in Smoke Rise. Police said they responded to the home after a domestic call and arrested Horton.

In court, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office asked the judge not to grant bond, but Horton’s wife testified that she wanted him released. Prosecutors said they were concerned about Horton’s release because of his "stronger" ties to Illinois and an ongoing investigation related to his time as superintendent in Skokie. Prosecutors said Horton is accused of choking his wife in front of their 5-year-old son. Another child was also inside the home, according to officials.

Mrs. Horton testified that she was never fearful for her life and said Horton is under a great deal of stress. She said she would want contact with him if he were released. She also said she began working to arrange counseling for the family after the arrest.

Horton’s attorney, Terence Campbell, requested a $5,000 bond, citing his ties to the community and his wife’s testimony.

The judge set a $25,000 bond for Horton—$20,000 for aggravated assault and $5,000 for cruelty to children in the third degree. However, the judge said Horton can have no in-person contact with his wife. The judge said he was worried about the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault; however, he did allow virtual contact as long as it is not threatening. He also said visits with the children will be allowed, but must be arranged with a third party.

Horton responds to charges

The other side:

Devon's attorney sent a statement to FOX 5 the day after his arrest, and said that he is a dedicated father and his wife does not want to press charges.

DeKalb County superintendent resigns

The backstory:

Horton resigned from his position late last year after being indicted on federal charges tied to his previous tenure leading Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois. While he was not employed by the district at the time of the arrest, the school system issued a statement regarding the incident.

"The DeKalb County School District is aware of the reported arrest of former superintendent Dr. Devon Horton, which stems from an alleged incident not related to the school district," a district spokesperson said in a written statement. "As this is an active legal matter with law enforcement, the district has no further information to share and will not be making additional statements. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority."

DeKalb County superintendent indicted

Local perspective:

DeKalb County’s superintendent search concluded in April 2023 with Horton as the sole finalist. Two weeks later, the board voted 6-1 to approve his contract, ending months of uncertainty and sparking new controversy.

The decision came after heated public forums in which parents and educators raised questions about his leadership record and a 2021 federal lawsuit from his Illinois district that accused officials of promoting "race-based programming."

Former DeKalb County School Board member Dr. Joyce Morley told FOX 5 in December that the board was aware of previous bankruptcies and an ongoing criminal investigation in Evanston before hiring Horton.

"The board already knew," Morley said. "We had an anonymous package sent to us last year, August 2024, that showed about 14 indictments that they were suggesting."