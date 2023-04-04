DeKalb County Schools names superintendent finalist

article

The DeKalb County School District is one step closer to finding a permanent superintendent almost a year after the board voted to sever ties with Cheryl Watson-Harris.

Dr. Devon Horton was named the sole finalist in the year-long search to fill the post on Tuesday.

"The Board has made great progress in announcing its sole finalist for DeKalb County School District’s superintendent position," said Board Chair Diijon DaCosta. "Dr. Horton has an impressive track record of leading districts with diverse student populations and implementing initiatives that promote academic success."

Dr. Horton currently serves as the superintendent of Evanston / Skokie Community Consolidated School District 65 in Evanston, Illinois. There, he oversees nearly 8,000 students and more than 1,400 staff, about 7% of the students and staff of DeKalb County.

However, Dr. Horton is not a stranger to larger school districts, having served as chief of schools at Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky, which has a comparable number of students and teachers to DeKalb County, but about an 80% larger budget.

"We are confident he will lead our district of 14,000 employees with integrity and excellence and be committed to achieving positive academic outcomes for our 92,000 scholars," said DaCosta.

He previously served as deputy superintendent at East St. Louis School District 189 in East Saint Louis, Illinois.

Towards the beginning half of his more than two decades in education, Dr. Horton worked his way up through the leadership at Chicago Public Schools.

Dr. Horton received his Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership and Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Chicago State University. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Jackson State University.

One of the things that drew the board to Dr. Horton was his implementation of innovative programs to support Black and Latinx students’ academic growth, including Academic Skills Centers at all campuses. He also partnered with local universities to establish a teacher residency program that trains master-level candidates to become quality teachers within a year. Those programs helped him earn Superintendent of the Year.

"I’m deeply honored to be selected as the sole finalist for superintendent, and I look forward to continued conversations with the Board. I firmly believe that DeKalb will be the best place in America to learn, teach, and lead. If entrusted with the superintendency, I will embrace that goal enthusiastically," said Dr. Horton. "DeKalb is a place that inspires me, and the conversations that have led to this moment have only increased my excitement."

Dr. Horton is expected to tour the district and engage with district employees, scholars, and community members between April 12 and 14. Three town hall meetings will also be scheduled during that time. Those meetings are expected to be streamed at dekalbschoolsga.org. Questions can also be submitted through the website.

The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) assisted in the district’s nationwide search.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley

Dr. Vasanne Tinsley has been serving as the interim superintendent over the last year.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne S. Tinsley for her dedicated service to the DeKalb County School District and 25+ years career in education. Dr. Tinsley’s wealth of experience and expertise has been invaluable during this transition period, and we thank her for stepping up to lead our district during this critical time," added DaCosta.

Dr. Tinsley will remain until June 30 to offer a smooth transition for Dr. Horton.