Former DeKalb superintendent 'blindsided' by firing

The former DeKalb County School District superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said she was "blindsided" to learn the Board of Education voted to sever ties with her on Tuesday.

In an email to FOX 5 Atlanta on Wednesday morning, Watson-Harris said she still hadn't been formally notified of the separation by Board of Education Chair Vickie B. Turner or Vice Chair Diijon DaCosta:

"I was unaware that my contract or employment would be discussed during yesterday's meeting as I was not notified and it was not identified on the meeting notice.

"BOE Chair Vickie B. Turner and Vice Chair Diijon DaCosta prepared the executive session agenda to address student appeals. There was no mention of a discussion of my employment.

"I was not invited to be a part of the executive session meeting after the student appeal discussion and was released from the Zoom meeting without notice. BOE Chair Vickie B. Turner requested to the IT representative that I be removed from the meeting without any direction or acknowledgment of me."

Cheryl Watson-Harris

The Board voted to separate with Watson-Harris amid criticism over how leaders are managing improvements to conditions at Druid Hills High School, one of the district's oldest schools. A viral video produced by students shows their concerns over conditions. Parents and students rallied outside a DeKalb County school board meeting this month.

In a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, Turner said the board "lost confidence in Mrs. Watson-Harris’s ability to provide the leadership the District needs in the face of significant challenges."

DEKALB SCHOOL BOARD 'CONCERNED' BY STATE SUPERINTENDENT'S CRITICISM OF DRUID HILLS HIGH REPAIRS

The school board appointed Interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne S. Tinsley.

Watson-Harris was named superintendent in summer 2020.

Before coming to DeKalb County, Watson-Harris served as First Deputy Chancellor for the New York City Department of Education, the largest school district in the country.

Druid Hills High School conditions

In the eight-minute video, Druid Hills High School students documented poor conditions at the more-than-90-year-old school: plaster falling off walls, water leaking in many areas and a ceiling hole so big a student is shown placing his entire hand through it. The students also described the smell of human waste in an outdoor lunch area of the school.

The DeKalb County Board of Education Board agreed there are serious safety and health issues that require immediate attention at the high school, but the majority rejected calls for a major overhaul. The board voted 5-2 to change its plan for repairs of schools district-wide.

Georgia Department of Education Superintendent Richard Woods accused the district of neglecting regular maintenance of parts of the school and called some improvements "solely cosmetic."

Turner responded Tuesday said the board is "concerned" about Woods' conclusions and described how the district and board have planned for district-wide facility improvements.

Where is Druid Hills High School?

Druid Hills High School is on Haygood Drive in northeast Atlanta.

Druid Hills High School was built in the 1920s. The school's oldest building is about 95 years old.

Parts of the school were featured in the 2000 movie "Remember the Titans" about a football team breaking down racial barriers.

About 1,330 students attend the school. It's also diverse: about 40% of students are Black, 30% White, 14% Hispanic and 11% Asian.