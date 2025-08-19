5-year-old fatally shoots self after finding gun in Griffin; man charged

The Brief Griffin Police said officers were called to a storage unit in the 700 block of Carver Road on Sunday after reports that a child had been shot. The boy died despite officers performing life-saving measures. Police arrested 27-year-old Chase Desselle of Hampton.



A 5-year-old boy is dead, and a Hampton man is facing charges after police say the child shot himself in the head, police said.

What we know:

Griffin Police said officers were called to a storage unit in the 700 block of Carver Road on Sunday after reports that a child had been shot. When they arrived, officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts by Griffin officers and Spalding County deputies, the child died.

Investigators said the boy had been left alone in a car, where he found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

Police arrested 27-year-old Chase Desselle of Hampton. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy for the family and our community," said Griffin Police Chief Connie Sampson. "Our sincere condolences are with them during this time of loss. The incident remains under investigation. No further details are being released at this time out of respect for the family."

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to officials for Desselle's mug shot.