DeKalb school board 'concerned' by state superintendent's criticism of Druid Hills High repairs

The DeKalb County Board of Education is concerned by the Georgia Department of Education's characterization of improvements to Druid Hills High School facilities in a letter from Superintendent Richard Woods.

Woods accused the district of neglecting regular maintenance of parts of the school and called some improvements "solely cosmetic."

DeKalb County Board of Education Chair Vickie B. Turner said the board is "concerned" about Woods' conclusions and described how the district and board have planned for district-wide facility improvements.

She assured DeKalb district leaders and the board will provide the DOE with the confidence to approve the district's facility plan.

"Pursuant to our purchasing policy, the Superintendent is empowered to promptly address any situation that threatens to jeopardize the health, welfare, or safety of students, staff, the District, or the public by foregoing competitive selection rules for purchasing goods and services," Turner wrote. "It is our expectation that such authority is appropriately exercised; it's is our expectation that the Superintendent will welcome support and technical assistance from the Georgia Department of Education to address unacceptable conditions at Druid Hills High School as well as other District facilities; and it is our expectation that the Superintendent will take all reasonable and necessary steps to comply with the department’s plans for corrective action."

In the eight-minute video, Druid Hills High School students documented plaster falling off walls, water leaking in many areas and a ceiling hole so big a student is shown placing his entire hand through it. The students also describe the smell of human waste in an outdoor lunch area of the school.

The DeKalb County Board of Education Board agreed there are serious safety and health issues that require immediate attention at the high school, but the majority rejected calls for a major overhaul. The board voted 5-2 to change its plan for repairs of schools district-wide.

Druid Hills had been on a list of schools set for major overhauls until it was removed earlier this year.

Cost estimates to tear down and rebuild some parts of the school and completely modernize it range from $52 million to $60 million.

Woods said the district has unused COVID-19 relief funds and the state can reimburse the district after September 2022.

Turner's response to Woods' letter applauded students' and staff's efforts to increase awareness of the conditions, saying the improvements will be addressed.

Where is Druid Hills High School?

Druid Hills High School is on Haygood Drive in northeast Atlanta.

Druid Hills High School was built in the 1920s. The school's oldest building is about 95 years old.

Parts of the school were featured in the 2000 movie "Remember the Titans" about a football team breaking down racial barriers.

About 1,330 students attend the school. It's also diverse: about 40% of students are Black, 30% White, 14% Hispanic and 11% Asian.