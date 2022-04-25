State superintendent reacts to viral video showing conditions at Druid Hills High School

The Georgia State School Superintendent is now weighing in on the DeKalb County Schoo District's response to ongoing issues at Druid Hills High School brought to light by a student-made video.

The students recently made a video documenting the problems at one of the oldest schools within the school system

DRUID HILLS HIGH PARENTS, STUDENTS RALLY OUTSIDE DEKALB COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

In the eight-minute video, students used iPhones to document plaster falling off walls, water leaking in many areas and a ceiling hole so big a student is shown placing his entire hand through it. The students also describe the smell of human waste in a lunch area of the school, which has century-old water pipes.

Board members last week agreed there are serious safety and health issues that require immediate attention at the high school, but after a lengthy discussion the majority rejected calls for a major overhaul, voting instead to make some of the more pressing repairs.

In a letter released on Monday, State School Superintendent Richard Woods wrote he cannot support the district's facilities plan. He wrote in part:

"It is essential that our students are able to learn, and our educators are able to teach, in a safe and supportive learning environment.

"Recently, students at Druid Hills High School took action to spotlight egregious facility issues at their school. During a site visit conducted by the Georgia Department of Education’s facilities team at my request, our team was shown several examples of issues from the students’ video footage being addressed. While we were glad to see this response taking place, I question why these issues were only addressed after they were raised by students – rather than being identified and promptly addressed by the adults responsible for them.

"Of even greater concern, most of these fixes were solely cosmetic, and it was clear not only that significant issues with the facility remain, but that regular maintenance has been largely neglected. This is unacceptable."

Chants from students and parents from Druid Hills High could be heard during a DeKalb County School Board meeting on April 18, 2022. (FOX 5)

The DeKalb County Board of Education voted 5-2 last week to change its plan for repairs of schools district wide. Druid Hills High had been on a list of schools set for major overhauls until it was removed earlier this year.

Cost estimates to tear down and rebuild some parts of the school and completely modernize it range from $52 million to $60 million.

Superintendent Woods' letter to the district continues:

"Your governance team has also cited a perceived lack of funding. In reality, there has been a lack of leadership, responsibility, and urgency regarding this core responsibility of DeKalb County Schools: providing safe and fully functioning facilities.

"For example: federal COVID relief funds can be used to make facilities improvements, particularly clean and safe buildings for students and teachers. DeKalb County Schools has received more than $480 million in ESSER relief funds – even after adjusting for state austerity cuts as a result of the pandemic, DeKalb netted more than $440 million. Much of this remains unspent.

"Additionally, through DeKalb’s FY23 Capital Outlay Application for the Druid Hills High School facility, another $1.4 million in state funds will be available to reimburse your district for needed improvements at Druid Hills after September 2022. Work can begin immediately with local funds, to be reimbursed after September.

Parents and students supporting Druid Hills High rally outside a DeKalb County School Board meeting on April 18, 2022. (FOX 5)

Druid Hills High has been in existence since the 1920s and its oldest building is about 95 years old. Actor Denzel Washington walked its halls and athletic fields when it was used to film the 2000 movie "Remember the Titans" — about a football team breaking down racial barriers. The school serves about 1,330 students and is among the most diverse in metro Atlanta, with about 40% Black students, 30% white, 14% Hispanic and 11% Asian.

Woods' letter also states:

"Your governance team recently cited "equity" as a factor in its decision-making regarding facilities, while glossing over very real issues and concerns. Let me be clear: each and every student in DeKalb County Schools has a right to functioning bathrooms; air-conditioned and heated classrooms; spaces free of mildew, mold, and flooding; and safe conditions to learn. Each and every facility in DeKalb County Schools should meet that basic standard – at present, Druid Hills High School does not."

Under the plan approved last week, Druid Hills might receive some money for individual projects just as other schools in the district will, but nowhere near the amount needed to fix its substantial problems now that it’s off the list for a major rebuild.

Woods' letter concludes:

"GaDOE’s facilities team will work with DeKalb County Schools to develop immediate, short-term, and long-term plans for corrective action. The board is expected to work as a governance team to enact policies to address the issues outlined in these plans, and must empower Superintendent Watson-Harris to take swift and immediate action.

"I will not recommend DeKalb County Schools’ facilities plan for State Board of Education approval while these fundamental issues and concerns remain. DeKalb’s facilities plan will not move forward in its current form.

"This event is an opportunity for DeKalb County Schools to restore trust with the community; enact bold and sweeping change to the way it maintains and invests in its facilities; and utilize local, state, and federal funding to make historic investments – displaying the same courage and initiative as the students of Druid Hills High.

"Our children deserve no less."

The DeKalb County School Superintendent is expected to respond to the letter.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.