Scattered showers Tuesday bring a chance for flash flooding in North Georgia

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing across North Georgia on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the potential for isolated flash flooding.

What we know:

Paulding County was placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 4:35 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was placed under a ground stop until 4:15 p.m., according to the FAA. Now, the airport is reporting an average delay of 63 minutes.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey said the storm cells are scattered but capable of producing intense rainfall, frequent lightning, and loud thunder. While some storms moved through metro Atlanta, the flood risk is greatest in far northeast and central Georgia, where between 1 and 3 inches of rain had already fallen earlier in the day.

Rain totals included more than 2.5 inches in Blairsville and portions of Lumpkin and Pickens counties, and over 2 inches in Bartow County in just six hours.

"Looking at the cloud picture here, you can see those clouds were quite thick across portions of I-85 earlier today. A wedge laid in place. But then the sunshine reacted and caused some convective energy to really cause some storms to charge in our area," Stacey explained.

"In terms, once again, of the threat for flash flooding it is rather isolated. We're not concerned about that being a widespread risk. However, I do want you to watch out, especially for those of you who are in the mountains," Stacey said.

What's next:

As the afternoon turns into evening, most of the storms are expected to remain north of metro Atlanta, and some areas could experience prolonged rainfall.

"Now, the concern will start to shift towards flash flooding," Stacey said.

The Source: Information in this article came from the FOX 5 Storm Team, including meteorologist Jonathan Stacey.



