Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens files re-election paperwork at City Hall

The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens officially filed paperwork Monday to run for a second term, surrounded by supporters, family members, and city staff at City Hall. Dickens touted his first-term accomplishments, including 11,000 affordable housing units, reduced crime, expanded green space, and preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Calling Atlanta a "group project," the mayor said the city is gaining national attention and urged voters to continue the progress with "four more years."



Mayor Andre Dickens officially launched his bid for a second term Tuesday, filing re-election paperwork at City Hall while flanked by enthusiastic supporters, his mother and his sister.

Dickens, who says he first dreamed of becoming Atlanta’s mayor at just 16 years old, said he’s proud of the progress made during his first term — and eager to build on it.

What they're saying:

"What we’ve built so far — the group project is working," Dickens said. "We set the foundation for a truly bright future in this city. This election isn’t just about me; it’s about building what Atlantans have always dreamed of and showing the world what happens when Atlantans fight together."

The mayor pointed to several accomplishments, including the creation of 11,000 affordable housing units, reductions in violent crime, expanded green space and efforts to close income gaps. He also highlighted investments in public safety, upgrades to aging infrastructure and preparations for Atlanta to host FIFA World Cup events next year.

As supporters chanted "four more years," Dickens said that national publications are taking note of Atlanta’s momentum — and stressed that all eyes will be on the city in the months ahead.

The other side:

Dickens isn't the only person who wants to be mayor of Atlanta. Other candidates include Walter Reeves, Marcus Lamar, Helmut Domagalski, Kalema Jackson, Larmetria Trammell and Eddie Meredith.