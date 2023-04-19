Dr. Devon Horton selected as next school superintendent for DeKalb County

article

The Board of Education has voted 6-1 to hire Dr. Devon Horton as the next superintendent for DeKalb County Schools.

Horton, who comes from a smaller school district in rural Illinois, was the sole finalist.

On Friday, State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods sent a letter to the board urging them to reconsider hiring Interim Supt. Dr. Vasanne Tinsley for the position—citing progress in the district during her time.

"He’s only been the superintendent in a district of six or seven thousand people…this district is bigger…you can’t ‘hope’ (somebody) does a thing right," said DeKalb County resident and former teacher Amos King. "We need somebody that’s been tested and proven."

School board member Joyce Morley was the one board member who voted against Horton while school board member Vickie Turner said their decision is in the best interest of the children.

The DeKalb County school district is the 3rd largest in the state with 92,000 students and it has had 8 leaders since 2010.

Horton's start date is unknown at this time.