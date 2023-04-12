DeKalb County Schools superintendent finalist faces questions, criticism from parents

There was a lot to talk about at Wednesday night’s town hall meeting featuring DeKalb County’s sole finalist for superintendent, Dr. Devon Horton. So much so, that people in attendance weren’t satisfied with the town hall led by a moderator, ending an hour ahead of schedule and without any questions directly from audience members.

"I’d like to know if Dr. Horton would answer some questions from parents and taxpayers. Thank you," one parent said while other audience members cheered.

Horton agreed to take questions directly from audience members. As the potential eighth DeKalb County School District superintendent to be hired since 2010, many of those questions were focused on Horton’s experience and whether he’s prepared to lead a district of 92,000 K-12 students coming from a district in Illinois of 6,500 K-8 students.

"I think there’s a misconception that the leadership skills may not be transferable, and rightfully so, I understand exactly why they believe that, but I’ve worked in districts a little bit larger and I also led a school district through some pretty challenging times," Horton explained in an interview with FOX 5.

Other parents sought clarity on his views of race and diversity after he was named in a 2021 federal lawsuit that accuses him of violating the Civil Rights Act by treating white and Asian students differently than Black and brown students in his current district.

"Do you support the implementation of race-related training like those presented in current litigation involving you?" another parent said.

"Last year we spent time writing an all-inclusive history, and it’s adopted by the state for us to include curriculum," he said partially in response.

Horton also faced questions about how he’d work with a school board that a state accreditation agency described as ‘dysfunctional’ at times.

"Consistent communication, having those hard conversations and those battles behind closed doors," he stated.

This comes as some criticized DeKalb's superintendent selection process altogether. In a letter to the DeKalb County Board of Education sent Tuesday, Verdaillia Turner with the Georgia Federation of Teachers called for more transparency.

"This superintendent may not be the best of the lot because we don’t know who the other finalists were," she said. "Therein lies a bigger problem because there’s no real accountability as to how these superintendents are chosen."

Horton told reporters that if selected, transparency is his number one priority followed by ensuring student success, facilities, and finances.

The school board and district did not give any further comment on the selection process. There will be two more opportunities for parents to meet Dr. Horton and get questions answered.

The next meeting will take place Thursday, April 13, at Dr. Ronald E. McNair Middle School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the final town hall is happening Friday, April 14, at the DCSD Administrative and Instructional Complex in Stone Mountain.