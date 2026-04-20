Georgia WR Zachariah Branch arrested in Athens before NFL draft

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The Brief Former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch was arrested early Sunday in Athens on two misdemeanor charges. Authorities have not released details about what led to the arrest or its potential impact on the NFL Draft. Branch remains a projected second-round pick as teams monitor the situation ahead of the draft.



Former University of Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens on two misdemeanor charges, just days before the NFL Draft, according to FOX News.

What we know:

Branch, 22, was taken into custody by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and booked into jail just before 1:30 a.m. on charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and obstructing public sidewalks or streets.

Authorities said he was released after more than two hours in custody after posting $39 bond. The arrest comes shortly after Branch attended Georgia’s spring game and weeks after he declared for the NFL Draft following a standout season in which he led the team with 811 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

What we don't know:



Police have not released details about the circumstances leading up to the arrest, and it remains unclear whether the charges will affect Branch’s draft status.

What's next:

Branch is widely projected as a second-round pick after boosting his stock with a strong NFL Scouting Combine performance, including a reported 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

Branch is expected to move forward with the NFL Draft process while awaiting any potential court proceedings tied to the charges. NFL teams will likely continue evaluating the situation as the draft approaches later this week.