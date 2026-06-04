Arrest made in May homicide on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard

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The Brief Atlanta police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a May homicide. The victim was found with a gunshot wound after a single-vehicle crash and later died at a hospital. Investigators believe the shooting occurred before the crash at a location on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.



Atlanta police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

What we know:

Police announced Wednesday that officers took 20-year-old Emmanuel Fair into custody on June 3 in connection with the May 18 homicide. Fair has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first offender.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began around 7:41 p.m. on May 18 when Atlanta Police Zone 1 officers responded to a reported single-vehicle crash near 607 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

According to investigators, preliminary evidence indicated the victim may have been shot at 901 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW before the crash occurred.

Atlanta police homicide investigators responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and continued investigating the case in the weeks that followed.

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What's next:

Authorities emphasized that all charges are allegations and that Fair is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The investigation remains ongoing.