Warrant details teacher's alleged relationship with Roswell student

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The Brief An arrest warrant alleges a former Roswell High School employee carried on a secret relationship with a 16-year-old student for months. Investigators cited witness interviews, forensic evidence and nearly 20,000 text messages exchanged between the pair. The warrant says the relationship was exposed after family members discovered communications during a trip to north Georgia.



A former Roswell High School employee accused of sexually assaulting a student exchanged thousands of text messages with the teenager, discussed a future together and expressed fear about being caught, according to a newly released arrest warrant.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former Roswell High teacher charged in student case

Amanda Katz, 55, was arrested June 2 and charged with improper sexual contact by an employee or agent. Roswell police said the investigation began after a referral from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services alleged misconduct involving a Roswell High School student.

Relationship allegedly developed over several months

What we know:

According to the warrant affidavit, detectives determined Katz engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student between December 2025 and February 2026 while she was employed at Roswell High School. The investigation included witness interviews, school records, forensic interviews and a review of cellphone evidence.

The student told investigators the relationship began as a friendship and eventually became romantic. Detectives allege the student described multiple sexual encounters that occurred at Katz's home, in her vehicle and during an off-campus trip.

Trip to Helen led to discovery

What they're saying:

The warrant states the relationship came to light after family members discovered communications between Katz and the student during a Valentine's Day weekend trip to Helen.

Investigators wrote that witnesses described Katz as upset after the discovery. According to statements included in the warrant, she repeatedly tried to contact the student after family members left the trip early and later appeared distraught when she realized the relationship had been exposed.

Several Roswell High School employees also told investigators that Katz openly discussed the student and referred to him as her boyfriend. Coworkers reported that after the trip, Katz appeared emotional and sought reassurance after learning she might no longer be able to see him.

Thousands of messages recovered

What they found:

Investigators obtained the student's cellphone and discovered what the warrant describes as an extensive communication history between the pair.

According to the affidavit, detectives identified approximately 19,585 text messages and 591 phone calls exchanged between Katz and the student from late December 2025 through mid-February 2026.

The messages included discussions about spending time together, keeping the relationship secret and making plans for the future.

In one exchange cited in the warrant, the student texted, "That was fun I enjoyed it."

Katz allegedly replied, "All of it."

The student responded, "Yes every second of it."

Katz then wrote, "Come back."

Other messages referenced the difficulties of maintaining the relationship. According to the warrant, Katz wrote, "I'm terrified... Literally scared," and later added, "I am scared honestly it gets me nervous."

Fear of consequences

The warrant alleges some messages suggest Katz was concerned about what would happen if the relationship became public.

In one exchange included in the affidavit, Katz allegedly wrote, "We are lying to everyone. For what? How long? I don't want to go to jail."

Investigators also cited messages discussing future plans together after the student graduated from high school, as well as conversations about keeping the relationship hidden from others.

After the relationship was discovered during the Helen trip, Katz allegedly sent a series of emotional messages to the student.

According to the warrant, one message read, "I loved you. And this is the most ... scary thing that has ever happened to me."

In another, she allegedly wrote, "You used me and you lied. You knew deep down what you did was wrong."

Investigation continues

What's next:

The warrant states detectives relied on witness statements, the student's forensic interview, cellphone evidence and school records when seeking the arrest warrant. Investigators concluded there was probable cause to charge Katz under Georgia's law prohibiting sexual contact between school employees and students.

Roswell police previously said Katz resigned from her position while the investigation was underway. Bond was set at $25,000 following her arrest.

Because of Katz's former role at the school, investigators continue to ask anyone with information about this case or similar incidents to contact Roswell police.

Katz is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Roswell allegations reflect national trends

Dig deeper:

A 2024 study examining nearly 4,000 educator disciplinary cases across eight states found that about 25% involved sexual misconduct allegations. Researchers found teachers accounted for more than two-thirds of offenders, while approximately one in four cases involved female educators. The study also found that misconduct most often involved high school-age students and that female educators were more likely to target teenagers than younger children.

Researchers identified sexually explicit messages and electronic communications as the most commonly documented form of misconduct, appearing in nearly half of cases where specific behaviors were reported. Physical contact was the second most common allegation. The study noted that digital evidence such as text messages is often easier for investigators to obtain and verify, making those cases more likely to result in disciplinary action.

The report also found that many cases involved grooming behaviors, including providing special attention, frequent communication, gifts and efforts to build emotional trust with students. Researchers said educator sexual misconduct is likely underreported nationwide because offenders are often viewed as trusted and respected members of the school community, making warning signs more difficult to recognize.

Warning signs a teacher or coach may be crossing boundaries with a student

Giving special treatment — Frequently providing one student with gifts, favors, excessive praise, privileges or attention not given to others.

Crossing physical or personal boundaries — Engaging in unnecessary hugs, lingering touches, overly personal conversations or discussions that are not age-appropriate.

Seeking one-on-one time — Arranging private meetings, excessive tutoring sessions, rides home or time together outside normal school or team activities.

Encouraging secrecy — Telling a student to keep conversations, text messages, gifts or meetings hidden from parents, friends or other adults.

Allowing small rule-breaking — Letting a student skip assignments, stay late, break team or classroom rules, or receive special exceptions that gradually increase over time.

Communicating privately online — Sending frequent personal texts, direct messages or social media communications unrelated to schoolwork or athletics.

Making the student feel "special" — Suggesting the student is more mature than their peers, uniquely understands them, or has a special bond that others would not understand.

Creating emotional dependence — Making the student feel responsible for the adult's happiness, guilty about setting boundaries, or fearful of disappointing them.

Isolating the student from others — Encouraging the student to spend less time with friends, teammates or family members and more time alone with the educator.

Building trust with parents and colleagues — Cultivating a reputation as a caring mentor while gradually pushing professional boundaries with a student.

Important: A single behavior does not necessarily indicate misconduct. Experts say concern should increase when multiple warning signs occur together or become more frequent over time.

SOURCE: Know the warning signs of educator sexual misconduct

How to report educator sexual misconduct

If you suspect a teacher, coach or other school employee is involved in misconduct with a student, officials recommend taking the following steps:

Contact law enforcement immediately if a child may be in danger or a crime may have occurred.

Report concerns to Georgia's Child Protective Services hotline at 1-855-GA-CHILD (1-855-422-4453) .

Notify school officials , including the principal, school district administration or the district's Title IX coordinator.

File a complaint with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GaPSC), which investigates educator ethics violations and can suspend or revoke teaching certificates.

Anyone seeking information about filing a complaint with the GaPSC can contact the agency's Ethics Division at 404-232-2700 or ethics@gapsc.com.