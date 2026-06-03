Former Roswell High teacher charged in student case

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The Brief A former Roswell High School teacher and administrative assistant has been charged with improper sexual contact involving a student. Police say the alleged assaults occurred during multiple off-campus encounters between 2025 and 2026. Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.



A former Roswell High School employee has been arrested and charged after an investigation into allegations that she sexually assaulted a student, according to the Roswell Police Department.

What we know:

Amanda Katz, 55, a former teacher and administrative assistant at the school, was charged with Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee or Agent.

Police said the investigation began earlier this year after the department received a referral from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services alleging misconduct involving a Roswell High School student.

According to investigators, Katz resigned from her position while detectives investigated the allegations.

The investigation determined that Katz sexually assaulted a 16-year-old student during multiple off-campus encounters that occurred between 2025 and 2026, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant, and Katz was taken into custody on June 2. Bond was set at $25,000.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the alleged encounters or the circumstances surrounding the case.

What's next:

Because of Katz's previous position at the high school, investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this case or similar incidents to contact Detective McGinniss at 770-640-4570 or by email at kmcginniss@roswellgov.com.