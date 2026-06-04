Man hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting in DeKalb
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was hospitalized after being shot early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, according to investigators.
What we know:
Police said gunfire erupted around 5:30 a.m. on Rainbow Way in Decatur.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. Information about his condition was not immediately available.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been announced, and investigators have not released information about a possible suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.