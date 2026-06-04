Man hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting in DeKalb

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The Brief A man was shot early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Rainbow Way in Decatur. No arrests have been made as detectives continue investigating.



A man was hospitalized after being shot early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, according to investigators.

What we know:

Police said gunfire erupted around 5:30 a.m. on Rainbow Way in Decatur.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. Information about his condition was not immediately available.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been announced, and investigators have not released information about a possible suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.