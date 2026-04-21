Why attorneys say Zachariah Branch's Athens arrest was over the line

The Brief Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch was arrested in Athens early Sunday morning and charged with two misdemeanors following a sidewalk encounter with police. An arrest report obtained by NFL Network says an officer claimed Branch refused to move from a sidewalk outside a bar, allegedly smirking at the officer before being taken into custody. The arrest comes just days before the NFL Draft begins Thursday, though legal experts tell FOX 5 it likely won't impact his standing with professional teams.



Athens-Clarke County police arrested 22-year-old Zachariah Branch early Sunday morning on misdemeanor charges of obstructing a sidewalk and obstructing law enforcement.

Sidewalk encounter leads to arrest

What we know:

Police were outside a bar in downtown Athens early Sunday telling a crowd to move when they say Zachariah Branch refused to leave the sidewalk.

According to an arrest report obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, an officer claimed Branch "smirked" and only moved slightly to the right rather than clearing the path.

Records show Branch was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail at 1:26 a.m. and freed about two hours later after paying a $39 bond.

What we don't know:

We do not yet know exactly what led the officer to choose an arrest over a simple ticket, as Athens-Clarke County police said the full arrest report was not yet ready for public release. Additionally, the department denied our request for body camera footage because the case is still active.

Zachariah Branch #WO09 of Georgia participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Expand

Legal experts question police tactics

What they're saying:

Metro Atlanta trial attorney Bruce Hagen called the arrest an "absolute waste of resources."

While he noted Branch may have technically broken the law by standing on the sidewalk, he said it appeared to be a personal choice by the officer to use handcuffs rather than a citation.

Attorney Michael Kaufman added that he wants to see the body camera footage to determine if an arrest was truly warranted, specifically noting the poor timing of the incident.

Future in the NFL

What's next:

Despite the arrest, experts do not believe it will be a dealbreaker for the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night. Hagen said he would be "shocked" if it impacted Branch's draft position, though he noted the lesson learned might be to move more quickly when police ask a crowd to disperse. Branch and his agent have not yet responded to requests for comment.